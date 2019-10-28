This page was last changed on October 28, 2019, last checked on October 28, 2019 and applies to citizens of the United States.

1 Introduction

Our website, hawaii247.com (hereinafter: “the website”) uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as “cookies”). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.

We also use the website to collect and sell your personal information. In the document below we explain which data we have sold in the last 12 months, and we give you the possibility to opt-out.

2 What are cookies

A cookie is a small simple file that is sent along with pages of this website and stored by your browser on the hard drive of your computer or another device. The information stored therein may be returned to our servers or to the servers of the relevant third parties during a subsequent visit.

3 What are scripts?

A script is a piece of program code that is used to make our website function properly and interactively. This code is executed on our server or on your device.

4 Consent

When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. You do have the right to opt-out and to object against the further use of non-functional cookies.

Revoke cookie consent Current status: AcceptedCurrent status: Denied

You can also disable the use of cookies via your browser, but please note that our website may no longer work properly.

5 Cookies

5.1 Technical or functional cookies

Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid. We may place these cookies without your consent.

6 Placed cookies

7 Your rights with respect to personal data

You have the following rights with respect to your personal data: you may submit a request for access to the data we process about you;

you may object to the processing;

you may request an overview, in a commonly used format, of the data we process about you;

you may request correction or deletion of the data if it is incorrect or not or no longer relevant, or to ask to restrict the processing of the data. To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this cookie statement. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you.

8 Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies

You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser.

9 Selling data to third parties

9.1 Categories of data

The following categories of data are sold to third parties

IP address

9.2 Object to selling of personal data to third parties

You can object to our selling of your personal data by entering your email address and name here. We will then remove your data from the databases we sell to third parties.

×

10 Contact details

For questions and/or comments about our cookie policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:

Hawaii 24/7

PO Box 7689

Hilo, Hawaii 96720

United States

Website: hawaii247.com

Email: webmaster@hawaii247.com

Phone number: (240) 242-9244

