This is a Civil Defense High Surf Advisory and High Wind Advisory message for Saturday, November 23rd at 6 in the morning.

The National Weather Service High Wind and High Surf Advisories continue for Hawaii Island through this weekend.

A High Surf Advisory in effect for east facing shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Kau. A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are issued;

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beaches may be closed without notice.

There are no beach closures at this time.

The National Weather Service Wind Advisory for Hawaii Island remains in effect from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Kau and for the interior areas to include Saddle Road and downslope areas of Waikoloa and Kawaihae in South Kohala.

A Wind Advisory means sustained winds of at least 30 MPH or gusts of at least 50 MPH are expected.

Due to the Wind Advisory, please take the following precautions;

Secure loose outdoor items.

Be aware of downed trees, utility disruptions, and that road closures may occur without notice.

Please stay clear of downed power lines and report downed lines to authorities.

Motorist are urged to drive with caution.

Stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in conditions.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

