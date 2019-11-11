MEDIA RELEASE

Location of an earthquake at 6:36 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded a magnitude-4.9 earthquake on Monday, November 11, just before 6:36 a.m. HST. This magnitude may be refined as HVO seismologists continue to analyze the earthquake.

The earthquake was located 17 km (about 11 mi) southwest of Laupāhoehoe on the Island of Hawai‘i at a depth of 33 km (20 mi). A map showing the location of the earthquake is posted on HVO’s website at volcanoes.usgs.gov/observatori…. More details are available at the National Earthquake Information Center website at earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquake….

Seismograph reading at Pohakuloa of a quake at 6:36 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019.

Light to moderate shaking, with a maximum Intensity of V on the Mercalli Intensity Scale, has been reported around the Island of Hawai‘i, with weak shaking reported from as far away as Oʻahu. The USGS “Did you feel it?” service (earthquake.usgs.gov/dyfi/) received over 1000 felt reports within an hour of the earthquake.

A magnitude-2.6 foreshock occurred in the same area about three minutes prior to the mainshock. Aftershocks have already been recorded; more are likely, and some could be felt.

The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the M4.9 earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the volcanoes in the Hawaiian Island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area.

According to HVO Scientist-in-Charge Tina Neal, “HVO monitoring networks have not detected any significant changes in activity on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa Volcanoes due to the earthquake.” The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has stated that there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake. Hawaii County Civil Defense reports that Department of Public Works personnel will be checking roadways in the area for rockfalls.

For information on recent earthquakes in Hawaii and eruption updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website at volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo/earthqu…, and follow us on Twitter @USGS and our other social media channels.

