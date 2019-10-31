MEDIA RELEASE

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) which began on (August 15).

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering last Thursday (October 24) to date have resulted in the issuance of an additional 454 traffic citations and 7 suspects arrested for 20 offenses. The 454 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (194)

Excessive Speeding (0)

Seatbelt (29)

Child Restraint (0)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (6)

Tint (8)

No Driver’s License (20)

No Insurance (31)

Unsafe vehicle (13)

Other moving violation (5)

No License plate (9)

Regulatory (139)

Parking (0)

The 20 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (9)

Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

Open container of alcohol (1)

Promoting a Dangerous drug (1)

Promoting a Harmful drug (1)

Promoting a Detrimental drug (1)

Drug Paraphernalia (1)

No Insurance (2)

No Driver’s License (1)

Child Restraint (1)

Unsworn Falsification (1)

The combined total of the 11-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 5915 citations issued and 58 persons arrested for 104 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

