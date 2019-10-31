MEDIA RELEASE

Barbara Martin

Devon Henson

Jennifer Conway

Mariah Ancona

On Wednesday (October 30), at approximately 9:35 a.m., officers from the Area II Vice section, along with officers from Community Policing and Criminal Intelligence Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence off Ahulani Street in Kona. Upon searching the residence, officers recovered a zip-type baggie containing 70.1 grams of a brown powdery substance, which later tested positive for heroin.

Officers arrested four (4) women within the residence who were later identified as; 65-year-old Barbara Martin of Kona, 36-year-old Devon Henson of Washington, 42-year-old Jennifer Conway of Washington and 32-year-old Mariah Ancona of Ocean View.

Upon arresting Conway, officers recovered 1.8 grams of heroin and 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine from her purse. Officers recovered a small amount of heroin in a silicone container from Martin’s pocket upon placing her under arrest.

After conferring with prosecutors, all four women were charged with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the first-degree, with bail set at $10,000 for each person. Martin was also charged with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree, and her total bail was set at $12,000. Conway was also charged with two counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree. Her total bail was set $14,000.

As of Thursday morning (October 31), Martin and Ancona posted bail, while Conway and Henson were released to the district court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

