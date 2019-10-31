MEDIA RELEASE

Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.

The following facts are made possible by the invaluable responses to the U.S. Census Bureau’s surveys. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we continuously measure America’s people, places and economy.

Trick or Treat!

41.1 million

The estimated number of potential trick-or-treaters in 2018 — children ages 5 to 14. Source: 2018 Population Estimates, Table PEPASR6H

122.4 million

The number of potential stops for trick-or-treaters to occupied housing units for the 2nd quarter of 2019. Source: Housing Vacancies and Homeownership, Table 8

59.1 million

The number of housing units where trick-or-treaters had to climb steps in order to fill their bags full of candy in 2017. Source: 2017 American Housing Survey

16.4%

The percentage of U.S. households who think their neighborhood has a lot of petty crime. Source: 2017 American Housing Survey

Hauntingly Delicious Economic Statistics

1,342

The number U.S. manufacturing establishments that produced chocolate and cocoa products in 2016. Sources: 2016 County Business Patterns, NAICS 311351, 311352

3,430

The number of U.S. confectionary and nut stores that sold candy and other confectionary products in 2016. Source: 2016 County Business Patterns, NAICS 445292

991

The number of formal wear and costume rental establishments in the United States in 2016. Source: 2016 County Business Patterns, NAICS 532220

Spooky Places

Tombstone, Ariz. (estimated population 1,300)

Source: 2018 Population Estimates

Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. (estimated population 10,057)

Source: 2018 Population Estimates

Kill Devil Hills, N.C. (estimated population 7,202)

Source: 2018 Population Estimates

Yellville, Ark. (estimated population 1,170)

Source: 2018 Population Estimates

Transylvania County, N.C. (estimated population 34,215)

Source: 20187 Population Estimates

Slaughter Beach, Del. (estimated population 232)

Source: 2018 Population Estimates

Casper, Wyo. (estimated population 57,461)

Source: 2018 Population Estimates

Scarville, Iowa (estimated population 70)

Source: 2018 Population Estimates

Previous Facts for Features

Previous Graphics

Editor’s note: The preceding data were collected from a variety of sources and may be subject to sampling variability and other sources of error.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

