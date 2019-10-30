MEDIA RELEASE

Surveillance Image

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who is wanted for questioning relative to a Sexual Assault investigation involving an adult female that occurred on (June 15) in the area of Banyan Drive, Hilo.

The image above was captured on video surveillance and depicts the male matching the description given by the victim to the date, time, and location of the reported sexual assault.

The victim described the suspect as a black male in his 30’s, approximately 5-feet -10 inches tall, medium complexion, thin build, approximately 160 pounds, with short curly black hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gavin Kagimoto at (808) 961-2276, or via email at gavin.kagimoto@hawaiicounty.go….

