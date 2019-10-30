MEDIA RELEASE

Tyler Gorloff

Hawaiʻi Island Police are renewing their request for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Tyler Gorloff, who was reported as missing. He was last seen at MacKenzie State Park on Thursday (April 25). His vehicle was located the same day at the MacKenzie State Park parking area. He has not been seen or heard from by family and friends since.

He is described as being 5-feet-7-inches, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a fair complexion.

Hawaiʻi Island Police and Fire personnel, along with family, have conducted air and ground searches of the MacKenzie State Park area. Police personnel are continuing investigative efforts to locate Gorloff, and are requesting the public’s assistance with providing any possible information or tips that may assist with this investigation. At this time, this case remains classified as a Missing Person investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have seen or spoken to Gorloff in the MacKenzie State Park area, or who may have any information on his whereabouts or this investigation to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

