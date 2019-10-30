MEDIA RELEASE

Bryce Dustin Feary

Hawaiʻi Island Police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old Hilo man who allegedly escaped from the Hale Nani correctional facility.

Bryce Dustin Feary was last seen at the correctional facility on (October 1) at about 10 a.m. He is described as a “local male,” 5-feet-11-inches, 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a green pyramid tattoo, a green cross on his left calf, and other assorted tattoos on his right upper arm.

Feary was in custody for a probation violation at the time and failed to return from a work furlough.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.go….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

