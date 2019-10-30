MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Police Department needs 47 New Police Officers “Committed to Preserving the Spirit of Aloha”

The Hawai‘i Police Department will soon be filling vacancies and is looking for 47 qualified people interested in serving our Big Island community. Interested individuals can apply online at www.hawaiicounty.gov. Recruitment Opens on Sunday, November 3, 2019, and Closes at 11:59 PM Hawaii time, November 12, 2019.

Minimum Qualifications

Applicants must have graduated from high school or obtained a GED; must have a knowledge of grammar, spelling, and word usage; and must possess a valid driver’s license.

Applicants must also be qualified to carry and possess firearms or ammunition in accordance with state and federal laws. Applicants must not have any felony convictions or domestic violence-related convictions.

Persons seeking appointment to positions in this class must meet the health and physical condition standards deemed necessary and proper to perform the essential functions of the position with or without reasonable accommodations.

All candidates for employment as a Police Officer I shall be at least 20 years of age at the time of filing, and at least 21 years of age by the time of graduation from the Police Academy; have a correct ratio of weight to height; possess good eyesight and good physical condition and agility according to standards set by the County of Hawai’i.

Duties Summary

Performs a variety of law enforcement, crime prevention, investigative, or other specialized duties as a trainee police officer; attends police classes and receives intensive training in the principles, practices, procedures, and techniques of police work; performs other related duties as required.

Benefits

The starting salary for a Police Officer I is $5,364 a month, or $64,368 a year. Other benefits include; Holidays, Vacation, Sick Leave, Military Leave, Funeral Leave, Accidental Injury Leave, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Uniforms and Equipment, Automobile Subsidy, and Retirement.

“The employees of the Hawaiʻi Police Department are committed to preserving the Spirit of Aloha. We will work cooperatively with the community to enforce the laws, preserve peace, and provide a safe environment.” If you are interested in making a positive impact on the Big Island, and meet the minimum qualifications, apply online at www.hawaiicounty.gov. To obtain additional information about our department, visit our website at www.hawaiipolice.com, or call (808) 961-2269.

