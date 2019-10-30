By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 10:31 a.m. alarm Wednesday (Oct 30) to a structure fire on Kou Lane in Hilo.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire with a home, approximately 600 square-feet in size, engulfed in flames. Accessing the fire scene was difficult due to the lack of a roadway and only narrow paths to carry-in hoses 200 feet from fire vehicles and water to fight the blaze.

Crews were able to have the fire under control by 11:15 a.m. and it was declared out at 2 p.m. To assist with the fire scene 20 fire recruits were brought in to go through the scene to make sure the fire was out without flare-ups. A total of 47 fire personnel worked at the scene of the fire.

The loss is estimated to be $95,000 with $255,000 saved as neighboring homes were spared. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the blaze was reported to be electrical in nature.

Kou Lane community consists of 10 homes and two duplexes built in the 1930s. The only access to the homes is a walking path with most of the structures being of the post and pier type of design on steep terrain with single-wall construction.

The Red Cross also responded to make sure anyone displaced by the fire had access to shelter, food, and clothing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

