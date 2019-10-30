MEDIA RELEASE

Friends of the Hilo Public Library Book-Sale

1.) PREVIEW NIGHT FOR FRIENDS (Join for $10 at the door)- Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

2.) Thursday, October 31, 2019, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

3.) Friday, November 1, 2019, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

4.) Saturday, November 2, 2019, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Stop in for the semi-annual Book Sale. Proceeds will help support the Hilo Public Library.

HPL Friends are people who value reading, books and libraries! They help the Hilo Public Library provide the best possible service to the community by supplying volunteer and financial assistance to the library.

U.S Census Bureau: Road to 2020 Presentation

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

5 – 6 p.m.

This presentation is going to discuss the coming 2020 Decennial Census. It aims to educate the public how the Census impacts our communities and the importance of a complete and accurate count. After the presentation, we hope to educate and engage the communities to participate in the 2020 Decennial Census.

Also check out the available jobs for the 2020 Decennial Census. The speaker is a Partnership Specialist from the Census Partnership and Engagement Program of the U.S Census Bureau.

Pop-Up Free Legal Advice Clinic

Saturday, November 16, 2019

9 a.m. – 12 noon

Do you have a legal issue and need legal advice?

Volunteer attorneys will be available to meet with you individually to provide legal advice for the following types of cases:

Family law: Divorce, Child Custody, Child support, Guardianships, or Adoptions

Estate Planning: Basic Wills, Power of Attorney, Health Care Directives

District Court: Landlord-Tenant, Small claims, Collections

Bankruptcy: Chapter 7

Veterans Benefits

This service is FREE to all low and moderate-income individuals. Call by November 7th to qualify and to reserve your spot: (808) 313-8210 (local) or (808) 528-7046

Walk-ins will be accepted, but there is no guarantee that you will be seen by an attorney. Please call and make a reservation.

Recycle Hawaii- Kitchen Skills to Save the World!

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

5 – 6 p.m.

If most of Hawai’i’s landfill waste is residential, then you have the power – in your own home – to stop waste and save the world! We’re covering the top 15 kitchen skills to protect the planet, making the food you purchase go further than ever before.

Stop paying for water and packaging: Bake Bread! Boil Beans! Learn what lentils are! Find confidence and support with Kitchen Skills to Save the World! – a Recycle Hawai’i workshop at the Hilo Public Library.

Join Dani Burger for this information session. Dani is a Master Recycler Composter on a mission to reduce waste.



Free Movie Night: A Dog’s Way Home

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Microfilm/ AV Room

Please join us for some family fun at Hilo Public Library’s Free Movie Night on Wednesday, November 20th at 4:30 p.m. The movie will be held in the microfilm/ AV room, so please bring a light jacket because the room must remain cold. All children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Movie rating: PG

Movie length: 96 minutes

Map Your Story

Saturday, November 23, 2019

2 – 3 p.m.

Join us for a special program led by Jennifer Wheat, retired University of Hawaii English Professor, in celebration of National Writing Month –NaNoWriMo. Jennifer will discuss creating maps that uncover and develop stories. Participants will work on an exercise and then share their results.

Program is free and intended for ages 12 and up. Supplies needed will be provided.

Hawaiian Language Classes- 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays, November 7, 14, & 21, 2019

FREE, easy Hawaiian language classes sponsored by the library! Designed for adults & seniors. Learn Hawaiian chants/oli, songs and prayers. Instructor Puakea Sun has 8+ years experience teaching Hawaiian at Kamana Senior Center.

Beginner 2 Class: Thursdays, 1- 2:30 p.m.

Intermediate Class: Thursdays, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Hilo Public Library, Program Room

It is recommended that students have some experience with the Hawaiian language. Program size is limited. RSVP required.

Coloring for Adults

Recurring, Tuesdays, November 5, 12, 19, & 26, 2019

4 – 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday evenings, drop in and relax with a coloring activity sponsored by Hilo Public Library!

The Japanese Art of Origami

Recurring, Saturdays, November 2, 16, 23, & 30, 2019

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join us for free origami crafts! Classes are free! Origami (Ori meaning “folding”, and kami meaning “paper” (kami changes to gami due to rendaku) is the art of paper folding, which is often associated with Japanese culture. In modern usage, the word “origami” is used as an inclusive term for all folding practices, regardless of their culture of origin.

Cards and Board Games

Recurring, Saturdays, November 2, 16, 23, & 30, 2019

1 – 4 p.m

Join us on Saturday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. for some family fun with cards and board games.

We will have a mix of these games set up in the back of the Young Adult section: Scrabble, Rummikub, Sorry, Monopoly, Cribbage, Checkers, UNO, RISK, and Connect Four. Please feel free to bring games from home to use that day and we will also accept donated games.

Big Island Kokua Services

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Microfilm/ AV Room

A representative will be available to help individuals and families sign-up for Med-QUEST assistance.

Basic Computer Classes

Recurring, every other Thursday, November 7 & 21, 2019

2 – 3:30 p.m.

Join us at the library for a hands-on basic computer class. Interested in signing up for email, or creating a document? Need to troubleshoot common computer problems? Sessions are repeated, so please sign up for another session if you need more assistance. Learn how to use a computer more effectively to improve your life in the digital age. Registration required. Limited to 6 students per session. Call the library or visit the Reference Desk to register.

All programs are subject to change. If you require an auxiliary aid or accommodation due to a disability, please contact the library at least 7 days before the program date. Please let us know if you no longer wish to receive emails from us. Mahalo for your continued support. We hope to see you soon.

