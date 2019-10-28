MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management’s Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Section announces its year-round Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program, beginning on November 1, 2019. This Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program will assist registered vehicle owners with properly and legally disposing of unwanted vehicles, thereby reducing the number of derelict and abandoned vehicles discarded on our public roadways.

A maximum of two “junked” vehicles per registered owner, per the calendar year, may be disposed of at no charge. The County will pay the disposal fee directly to the County’s vehicle disposal contractor. However, the registered owner is responsible for transporting the vehicle from its current location to the County’s contracted vehicle disposal facility, and for all costs associated with the transport of the vehicle.

Applications for the program will be accepted starting November 1, 2019. Registered vehicle owners are encouraged to submit their applications early, as there are limited disposal appointments available each day.

Please visit our website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl… for the application, guidelines, and instructions. If you have any questions, please contact the Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Section at (808) 961‐8552 during regular office hours (7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) or VDAP@hawaiicounty.gov.

Thank you for helping us keep our island home a beautiful and litter‐free paradise.

