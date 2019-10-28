MEDIA RELEASE

Women’s Legislative Caucus Co-Convener (from left) Senators Laura H. Thielen and Rosalyn H. Baker, and Representatives Lauren Matsumoto and Linda Ichiyama inside the new Lactation Room.

Women’s Legislative Caucus members celebrate the blessing and opening of the new Lactation Room at the State Capitol. (From left) Rep. Linda Ichiyama, Rep. Lauren Matsumoto, Sen. Laura H. Thielen, Sen. Rosalyn H. Baker, Rep. Della Au Belatti, Sen. Sharon Y. Moriwaki, Rep. Lisa Kitagawa, and Rep. Nadine K. Nakamura.

Misty Kela’i, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, performed the blessing ceremony.

Legislators have also provided funds to install diaper changing stations on each floor of the Capitol. That project will provide at least one changing station per floor and is currently being planned.

The bipartisan Women’s Legislative Caucus is comprised of women elected to the State House of Representatives and the Senate and established more than 20 years ago to advocate bills on behalf of the women of the state of Hawai’i.

