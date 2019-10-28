MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: WAIMEA, SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be working on Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19) between Nohomalu Place and White Road (approximately between mile markers 53 and 54) on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, and Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for the purpose of installing two new water services. One lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and are asked to plan accordingly.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Darroll Naungayan or Mr. William O’Neil at (808) 887-3030.

