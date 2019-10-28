MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 21, 2019, through October 27, 2019, Hawai`i Island Police arrested thirteen (13) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 909 DUI arrests compared with 910 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.11 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 1 238 Puna 2 154 Ka’u 0 18 Kona 7 394 South Kohala 3 86 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 13 909

There have been 804 major accidents so far this year compared with 991 during the same period last year, a decrease of 18.9 percent.

To date, there were 16 fatal crashes, resulting in 16 fatalities (One fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona, which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on 07/02/2019. One fatal crash that occurred on 06/15/19, in the District of Puna, which resulted in one fatality, was reclassified; the victim died of natural causes.), compared with 24 fatal crashes, resulting in 26 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 38.5 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

