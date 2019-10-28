MEDIA RELEASE

Tuesday (29 Oct.) there will be several military convoys traveling from Kawaihae to PTA between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additionally, on 31 Oct. at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be additional convoys traveling from Kawaihae to PTA.

Convoy leadership are reminded to pay close attention to backlogs of Hawaii motorists given that the convoys move much slower. Convoys commanders will make an attempt to safely pull over and allow motorists to pass to reduce the congestion. We thank you for your patience, and if there are any questions please call Mike Donnelly, PTA Public Affairs Officer.

