MEDIA RELEASE

Pearl City, October 28, 2019: The Hawaii State Elections Commission will meet on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at State Office Tower, 235 South Beretania Street, Room 203, Honolulu.

The Office of Elections will provide the commission with a status of operations update and the public will be provided the opportunity to present testimony.

For more information, please contact Jaime Kataoka, Secretary to the Elections Commission, at (808) 453-VOTE (8683). Neighbor Islands can call toll free at (800) 442-VOTE (8683).

