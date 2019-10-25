MEDIA RELEASE

A 50-year-old Waikoloa woman died following a single-vehicle collision on Thursday (October 24) in Waikoloa Village on Ka-Uhiwai Street.

The woman has been positively identified as Christina Linn Lewis.

Responding to a 2:46 p.m. call, police determined that a red 1997 Nissan Pathfinder heading north had crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck an aluminum light pole. The female driver was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 25 at this time last year.

