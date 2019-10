MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Spencer Beach Park will reopen on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 6 a.m.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this park closure may have caused, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding throughout this temporary closure.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311

