MEDIA RELEASE

Justin Paishon

Raina Kaupu

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged a Hawaiian Paradise Park couple with firearms offenses that occurred on (October 9).

Police were patrolling the Hawaiian Paradise Park area when they observed a sedan almost crash into their police vehicle on Old Beach Road in the Puna District.

Police stopped the vehicle and found a couple in the sedan, who tried to flee the traffic stop on foot. After capturing the couple police observed a rifle in the vehicle.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, and police recovered a rifle, shotgun, and ammunition from within the vehicle.

Police have charged 33-year-old Justin Paishon with an outstanding bench warrant, place to keep firearms, ammunition, and ownership prohibited firearms, (due to a previous conviction for a crime of violence). His bail is set at $7,500.00.

37-year-old Raina Kaupu was charged with reckless driving and a place to keep firearms and ammunition. Her bail is set at $3,000.00.

