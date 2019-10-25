MEDIA RELEASE

35th Annual Law Enforcement and Security Awards Officer Alric Dalere (center) Honored

On October 24, 2019, the 35th Annual Law Enforcement and Security Awards Banquet was held at the Ala Moana Hotel on Oahu. This banquet is held to recognize excellence in the field of law enforcement and security. Hawai‘i Police Department Officer Alric Dalere was recognized for this award.

On the evening of July 12, 2019, Police dispatch received a frantic call of a possible drowning. A small child had fallen into a swimming pool and was unresponsive. The call was immediately dispatched, and police and medics responded.

At the time, Officer Dalere was on a traffic accident investigation located in the general area of the reported possible drowning call. Officer Dalere immediately cleared his scene and responded.

Within minutes, Officer Dalere arrived and observed a distraught woman standing in the home’s driveway cradling the motionless body of a small child, and he immediately went to her aide.

Officer Dalere took the child from the woman’s arms and noted the child was not breathing. He immediately began resuscitating the child as another officer arrived to assist as well. Resuscitation was successful, and the child started breathing and began to cry. Soon after, medics arrived at the scene and transported the child immediately to the hospital, where the child made a full recovery.

A follow-up investigation determined the two-year-old child was left unattended for a moment and fell into the family swimming pool. The mother discovered the child face down and made the desperate call for help.

Officer Dalere’s quick action attributed to the positive outcome of this call. He truly works to make the Big Island a safe place to live and is committed to providing the highest quality of police service.

