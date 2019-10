MEDIA RELEASE

Machaela Bailey

Hawaii Island Police are looking for Machaela Bailey, last seen in the Keaukaha area near Apapane Street on October 13, 2019, in the afternoon hours.

Bailey who is a runaway described as 5’3″, 110 lbs, slim, hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a long black t-shirt, and blue denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Lawrence Kobayashi at 935-3311 or reply with a tip.

