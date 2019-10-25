MEDIA RELEASE

KTA Super Stores Puainako will again be the location for East Hawai‘i’s Frighteningly Good Fun KTA Haunted House Halloween festivities. Now in its 10th year, the much-anticipated KTA Haunted House will be open to scare and delight the public of all ages on October 28, 29, 30 and 31, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult, and donations of non-perishable food items will be gratefully collected at the entrance and donated to the Food Basket.

Every year, staff and volunteers spend hundreds of man-hours scheming, planning, designing and building the KTA Haunted House whose annual theme remains a closely guarded secret until it welcomes its first ‘victims’. The organizers stress that a visit to the KTA Haunted House should be more fun than fright, more laughter than screams.

The organizing committee spokesperson, Tony Armstrong said, “For our 10th anniversary we are going all out! It’s amazing what our team are able to create from mainly recyclable materials like cardboard boxes, colorful wrapping, aluminum foil, a few pots of non-toxic blood-red paint and a ton of imagination. Everyone has so much fun.”

The festivities have captured the imaginations of the community too with visitor numbers that have grown from their humble beginnings to more than 8,000. The highlight is, without doubt, the annual Costume Contest which takes place on the final night, October 31 at 6:00pm, and always draws a big crowd. Many of the participants spend long hours creating spooktacular outfits in the hope of taking home one of the four bragging-rights Costume Contest prizes.

Tony said, “Costumes have to be home-made and so we hear all sorts of great stories of how entire families get caught up in the fun of trying to create the most eye-catching and ghoulish outfits. There are two contest categories, one for children and one for ‘children at heart’ (aka adults). It has become a hugely popular event which really brings the community together.”

To learn more visit the website at www.ktasuperstores.com or call KTA Super Stores Puainako.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

