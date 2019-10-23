MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HAWAI‘I – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture, After Dark in the Park talks, stewardship programs and opportunities to explore the Kahuku Unit during November 2019.

Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s online calendar of events, and look for program flyers posted after 9:30 a.m. on the bulletin board at Kīlauea Visitor Center: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit….

Park programs are free, but entrance fees apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark your calendar for these upcoming events:

Free Entrance on Veterans Day. Hawai‘i Volcanoes and all fee-charging national parks are waiving entrance fees on Veterans Day to honor the men and women who have served in the United States military, and to invite everyone to experience their American heritage by visiting national parks at no charge.

When: Monday, November 11 all day

Where: All fee-charging national parks in the U.S.

Sixty Years Later: 1959 eruption of Kīlauea Iki and its Impacts on Volcanology. Just after 8 p.m. on November 14, 1959, a fissure erupted on the south wall of Kīlauea Iki Crater. Within a day, multiple vents along the fissure had consolidated into one main vent. Over the next five weeks, lava fountains gushed from the vent in 17 separate episodes, flooding the crater with a lava lake about 135 m (440 ft) deep. Lava fragments falling from the high fountains also formed a cinder-and-spatter cone named Puʻu Puaʻi (gushing hill) on the rim of Kīlauea Iki. Three days before the eruption ended on December 20, 1959, lava blasted 580 m (1,900 ft) above the vent—the highest lava fountain ever measured in Hawaiʻi. Join Don Swanson, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist emeritus, as he talks about this remarkable eruption and how it stands apart from all eruptive activity at Kīlauea since then. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Tuesday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium



Nā Pa‘ani Hula. Hawaiians have expressed themselves through hula (dance), chant (‘oli) and mele (song) since ancient times, reveling in rhythm and music. Hula practitioner Amy Kaawaloa demonstrates the instruments used to provide rhythmic structure to hula, nā pa‘ani hula (hula implements). Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wednesday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Outside Hale Noa o Kīlauea, across from Volcano Art Center

‘Ulu Maika. Celebrate the annual Hawaiian makahiki season and come ‘ulu maika at the park. ‘Ulu maika resembles American bowling, but uses two stakes and a disc-shaped tone instead of pins and a bowling ball. The stakes are set in the ground a few inches apart and the goal is to roll the stone between the stakes. Join park rangers and staff from Hawai‘i Pacific parks Association for this fun event. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wednesday, November 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Outside Hale Noa o Kīlauea, across from Volcano Art Center

Stewardship of Kīpukapuaulu. Help remove troublesome plants at Kīpukapuaulu, home to diverse native forest and understory plants. Bring clippers or pruners, sturdy gloves, a hat, and water. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting permanently stained from morning glory sap. Be prepared for cool and wet or hot and sunny weather. New volunteer? Contact Marilyn Nicholson for more info: nickem@hawaii.rr.com.

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (November 7, 14, & 21)

Where: Meet at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, Mauna Loa Road, off Highway 11 in the park.

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for additional planning details:www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit…

When: November 2, 8, 15, 23 & 30. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1912, and meet the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea Volcano. Dressed in period costume, Ka‘ū actor-director Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. Dr. Jaggar will take you on a tour of his tiny lab located below the Volcano House to see original seismograph equipment and other early instruments. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up your free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center’s front desk the day of the program. Program includes climbing stairs and entering a confined space. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN). Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Thursday, November 7 & 14 and Tuesday November 19 & 26 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Explore Kahuku. The Kahuku Unit is free, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Thanksgiving, November 28). Take a self-guided hike, or join rangers on weekends for a two-hour guided trek at 9:30 a.m. (The guided hike on Saturday, November 2 is canceled). Enter the Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5. Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū, and is about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes.

