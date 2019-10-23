 

   

Categorized | News, Weather

Flood Advisory for West Hawaii Wednesday evening (Oct 23)

Posted on October 23, 2019. Tags: ,

This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory message for 8 p.m., Wednesday (Oct 23).

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for North and South Kona Districts through this evening. 

A Flood Advisory means localized flooding may occur.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

  • Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
  • Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
  • Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
  • Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals.  Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
  • Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Thank you for your attention.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Become a fan on facebook

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: