This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory message for 8 p.m., Wednesday (Oct 23).

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for North and South Kona Districts through this evening.

A Flood Advisory means localized flooding may occur.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Thank you for your attention.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

