This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory message for 8 p.m., Wednesday (Oct 23).
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for North and South Kona Districts through this evening.
A Flood Advisory means localized flooding may occur.
Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:
- Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
- Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.
Thank you for your attention.
This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
