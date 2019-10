MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Police will be assisting students at Chiefess Kapiolani School in a tsunami drill Wednesday (Oct 23) 8 a.m. until completed. Students will cross Kinoole Street near the Office of Aging. Please drive with caution and expect some delays.

Police will be on-hand to promote safety and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during this drill.

Please drive with aloha and look out for the students, faculty, and police assisting with traffic. Mahalo!

