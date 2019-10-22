MEDIA RELEASE

To accommodate parishioners attending the “Installation Mass” celebration and fellowship gathering at St. Joseph Catholic Church, there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Kapi’olani Street.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the Puna, or southeasterly, direction on Kapi’olani Street, between Waianuenue Avenue to Haili Street. The one-way traffic pattern will be in effect between the hours of 5:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. on Sunday (October 20).

During this time, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapi’olani Street.

