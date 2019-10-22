MEDIA RELEASE

The search for the next director of the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy is officially underway. UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno has selected a Search Advisory Committee, listed below, who will oversee the process.

The committee will recommend finalists to Bruno, who will then recommend a selectee to UH President David Lassner. The search process will convene over the fall semester (formal job announcement forthcoming) with finalists invited to campus in spring 2020 semester. The goal is to have a new director named and/or in place by fall 2020.

Co-Chairs

Newton Chu, Director, Torkildson, Katz, Hetherington, Harris and Knorek (Hawaiʻi Office)

Randall Holcombe, Director, UH Cancer Center

Committee Members

Gregory Chun, Executive Director, Maunakea Stewardship, and Board Member, Office of Maunakea Management

Mark Chun, Specialist and Chair, Institute for Astronomy (Hilo)

Zach Claytor, Graduate Student, Institute for Astronomy

Shadia Habbal, Astronomer and Chair, Institute for Astronomy

Daniel Huber, Assistant Astronomer, Institute for Astronomy

Hope Ishii, Researcher, Hawaiʻi Institute for Geophysics and Planetology, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology

Kaʻiu Kimura, Executive Director, ʻImiloa Astronomy Center

Hilton Lewis, Director, W. M. Keck Observatory

Haosheng Lin, Astronomer, Institute for Astronomy

Michael Maberry, Assistant Director, External Affairs and Business Development, Institute for Astronomy (Maui)

Caroline Piro, Undergraduate Student, Institute for Astronomy (Associated Students of the University of Hawaiʻi)

Noelani Puniwai, Assistant Professor, Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies, Hawaiʻinuiākea, School of Hawaiian Knowledge

John Tonry, Astronomer, Institute for Astronomy

Emilee Turner, Graduate Student, UH Mānoa Graduate Student Organization

Jennifer van Saders, Assistant Astronomer, Institute for Astronomy

(Ex officio) Michele Tom, Executive Search Coordinator, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

