MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Mass Transit Agency is stopping all sales at its Hilo Baseyard effective November 15, 2019, and all in-person sales of bus passes and taxi coupons will be done at the Moʻoheau Bus Terminal.

The change is being made for the convenience of Mass Transit’s customers, because the location of the Baseyard, near the Hilo Transfer Station, is too far away from the center of town.

Mass Transit will continue to accommodate mail-in orders for bus passes or taxi coupons, and the Agency will mail them to the customer free of charge. The mailing address is: Mass Transit Agency, 25 Aupuni, Hilo 96720.

Taxi licenses will continue to be handled by appointment only at the Mass Transit Baseyard office.

For further information, please contact the Mass Transit Agency at 961-8744.

