The Hawaii Island Humane Society is readying plans for its annual Howl’ween events slated for Saturday, October 26 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at The Shops at Mauna Lani and on Wednesday, October 30 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at PETCO Hilo.

2019 Howl’ween Dog Walk at The Shops at Mauna Lani

All walkers with or without dogs are invited to participate and are encouraged to raise pledges to support shelter animals.

“Our Howl’ween Dog Walks bring tons of smiles to participants, pooches, and passersby. There’s no better way to enjoy a Saturday afternoon in Mauna Lani Resort and to encourage the camaraderie between pets and their owners,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Charles Brown. “You can’t help but smile when seeing a great costume on a dog and their owners!”

Event highlights include costume competitions including best human/dog duo, a photo booth and beer, wine and cocktails. There are prizes for the most funds raised too!

Getting started is easy to do and it’s fun. Get your personal fundraising link and sponsorship information at hihs.org.

Proceeds from the Howl’ween Dog Walk will benefit many of the Hawaii Island Humane Society’s many needs including pet supplies and free spay and neuter services to help to eliminate pet overpopulation.

Howl’ween Event at PETCO HILO

Everyone is invited to join the ghoulish fun on Wednesday, October 30 at PETCO Hilo. Festivities include a costume contest, adoptable dogs and treats for dogs and keiki. It’ll be fun for the entire family!

The Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Howl’ween events are sponsored by BRIO Photo Booth Co., Tito’s Vodka, Kona Brewing Company, PETCO and The Shops at Mauna Lani.

Contact Hawaii Island Humane Society Community Programs Director Lauren Nickerson at 808-334-3361 or email lauren@hihs.org for more information on the Hilo and Mauna Lani events.

For up-to-minute information follow HIHS on social media on Facebook @HIHSoc and Twitter @HIHumaneSoc and Instagram @hawaiiislandhumanesociety.

