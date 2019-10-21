MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 14, 2019, through October 20, 2019, Hawai`i Island Police arrested twenty-one (21) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 896 DUI arrests compared with 889 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 4 237 Puna 5 152 Ka’u 1 18 Kona 7 387 South Kohala 4 83 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 21 896

There have been 782 major accidents so far this year compared with 977 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20 percent.

To date, there were 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities (One fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona, which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on 07/02/2019. One fatal crash that occurred on 06/15/19, in the District of Puna, which resulted in one fatality, was reclassified; the victim died of natural causes.), compared with 24 fatal crashes, resulting in 26 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 37.5 percent for fatal crashes, and 42.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

