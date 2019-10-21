MEDIA RELEASE

Richard Gorloff

On (October 10) Kona Patrol Officers responded to a reported terroristic threatening via telephone at an Ahulani Street address in Kailua-Kona.

Upon attempting to make contact with the suspect, he refused to exit the home and made several threats related to setting fire to the residence. The Hawaiʻi Police Department Special Response Team was activated and responded to the scene. After a standoff that lasted several hours, the suspect was arrested without further incident.

The suspect identified as Richard Gorloff, a 57-year-old from Kailua Kona, was transported to Kona Community Hospital for treatment after his arrest. Mr. Gorloff was released pending investigation while he was confined for treatment, and Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section drafted an arrest warrant to be served upon his release.

Today at about 12:30 p.m., Kona Patrol Officers arrested Richard Gorloff after he was released from Kona Community Hospital.

Just after 3:20 p.m., Gorloff was charged with Terroristic threatening in the first-degree, Terroristic threatening in the second-degree, and Violation of an order for protection. His bail for all charges was set at $14,000. He is currently being held at the Kona Police Cell Block, in lieu of bail, pending his initial court appearance tomorrow.

Mr. Gorloff is also being held without bail on a separate Revocation of probation charge

