Governor Ige travels to Japan for enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige will be attending Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony and related events in Japan this week. The governor is one of seven Japanese-Americans who have been invited to the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (Japan time). The list of invited Japanese-American guests is as follows:

From Washington, D.C.

Former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta

  •             Ms. Irene Hirano Inouye

From California

  •             Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside)
  •             Mr. Thomas Iino (Los Angeles businessman, banker, U.S.-Japan Council)

From Seattle, WA

  •             Ms. Lori Matsukawa (retired news anchor, U.S.-Japan Council)

From Hawaii

  •             Gov. David Ige
  •             Ms. Christine Kubota

While in Japan, Gov. Ige will also attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and an event in which Emperor Naruhito receives congratulations from the Japanese-American delegation and 480 guests.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns from Japan on Friday, Oct. 25.


