HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige will be attending Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony and related events in Japan this week. The governor is one of seven Japanese-Americans who have been invited to the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (Japan time). The list of invited Japanese-American guests is as follows:
From Washington, D.C.
Former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta
- Ms. Irene Hirano Inouye
From California
- Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside)
- Mr. Thomas Iino (Los Angeles businessman, banker, U.S.-Japan Council)
From Seattle, WA
- Ms. Lori Matsukawa (retired news anchor, U.S.-Japan Council)
From Hawaii
- Gov. David Ige
- Ms. Christine Kubota
While in Japan, Gov. Ige will also attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and an event in which Emperor Naruhito receives congratulations from the Japanese-American delegation and 480 guests.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns from Japan on Friday, Oct. 25.
