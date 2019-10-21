MEDIA RELEASE

The “Kona Community Policing Coffee with a Cop” event takes place Tuesday (October 22) from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Kahalu’u beach park in Kona, located at 78-6702 Ali’i Dr.

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Stop by and get to know your district and Community Police officers over a cup of coffee; discuss topics of mutual interest and concern.

