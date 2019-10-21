MEDIA RELEASE

(October 21, 2019) – Hawaii gas prices have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.84/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations. Gas prices in Hawaii are 6.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 23.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Hawaii is priced at $3.09/g today while the most expensive is $4.29/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.09/g while the highest is $4.29/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81/g while the most expensive is $5.52/g, a difference of $3.71/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 19.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Hawaii and the national average going back a decade:

October 21, 2018: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

October 21, 2017: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

October 21, 2016: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 21, 2015: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 21, 2014: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

October 21, 2013: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

October 21, 2012: $4.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

October 21, 2011: $4.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

October 21, 2010: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

October 21, 2009: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Alaska- $3.13/g, up 13.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/g.

Anchorage- $2.96/g, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/g.

Honolulu- $3.53/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.51/g.

“While the national average was overall little changed in the last week, few states saw such mundane moves with average price changes all over the map,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The Pacific Northwest saw prices rising as refinery maintenance and overall supply tightness in the area pushed prices notably higher in Oregon and Washington while California saw additional relief after myriad refinery issues pushed them up weeks ago. Gas prices also cycled higher in Florida and throughout the Great Lakes while inching lower in the South and East. While we await any evidence of a trade deal signed between China and the U.S. we remain in a period of overall volatility at a time of year we’re accustomed to seeing prices fall. Expect this roller coaster to continue- I can’t remember an autumn where we saw so many factors that could impact prices so quickly and in such different directions.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

