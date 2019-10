MEDIA RELEASE

unidentifed woman

Hawaii Police responded Saturday (Oct 20) to the area of Oshiro Road in Volcano, near Hamaulu and Komo Street regarding an elderly woman.

The woman has no identification and suffers from dementia.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying her and contacting the family. She is currently at the Hilo Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tristan Allen of Hilo Patrol at 935-3311.

RE:19-082684

