MEDIA RELEASE

Police have scheduled “Coffee with a Cop” events in the upcoming months of November and December:

On (November 6) “Coffee with a Cop” at the Kona library (75-138 Hualalai Rd.) 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

On (November 12) “Coffee with a Cop” at the Kona Commons Mcdonalds (74-5453 Makala Blvd.) 7:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

On (December 4) “Coffee with a Cop” at the Kona Library (75-138 Hualalai Rd. 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

On (December 10) ” Coffee with a Cop” at Kona Commons Mcdonalds (74-5453 Makala Blvd.) 7:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

On (October 18) a “Coffee with a Cop” event was held at Kealekehe High School for teachers and staff in which 35-40 staff and faculty attended. “Coffee with a Cop” creates an atmosphere that facilitates communication between police officers and the people whom we serve.

