MEDIA RELEASE

DPW is holding facilitated SpeakOut sessions on Oct. 28 & 29 to seek input from design and construction professionals on proposed amendments to the energy code.

Design and construction professionals are invited to attend SpeakOut Sessions held by the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Building Division on proposed amendments to the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC). A meeting will be held in Hilo on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi Street. The Kona meeting will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center County Council Chambers, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway.

Earlier this year the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) became effective in order to meet the State’s energy reduction and clean energy goals. Each county has the ability to amend the state code to local conditions with Maui and Kaua‘i counties adopting administrative amendments. The City and County of Honolulu adopted amendments to the IECC last week.

Having received approval from Corporation Counsel to amend the state code as applicable, Public Works is holding these facilitated SpeakOut sessions to seek input from design and construction professionals. At the event, community members can provide input to Public Works Building Division staff regarding possible amendments with justifications. Input from the SpeakOut sessions will help guide proposed amendments that DPW may submit to the County Council for approval in the later part of this year.

As an option to help facilitate the process, SpeakOut attendees are welcome to prepare comments on proposed amendments with the following written information:

proposed code amendment (i.e., deletion / addition),

justification for the amendment(s), and

contact information for additional follow-up.

The draft code amendments will be available on the county website prior to the meetings. For more information, contact cohbuild@hawaiicounty.gov.

