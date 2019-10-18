MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON – At a press conference in San Salvador today following a Central American Regional Ministerial meeting, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan announced the Trump Administration’s resumption of foreign aid to El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

“Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras have been outstanding partners, and I look forward to the continued coordination and collaboration between our governments,” said Acting Secretary McAleenan. “I have confidence that we will continue to take the necessary steps to establish a regional framework for migration management and a safer, more secure region.”

The Ministerial took place in the International Law Enforcement Academy in El Salvador with Guatemalan Minister of Government Enrique Degenhart, Salvadoran Minister of Justice and Public Security Rogelio Rivas, and Honduran Minister of Security Julian Pacheco to discuss further collaboration to confront irregular migration and transnational criminal organizations in the region.

The aid for Central America approved by President Trump funds Department of State and Department of Defense programs that are critical to reduce illegal migration, enhance security, and support recently signed U.S. bilateral agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

While the President and Acting Secretary McAleenan continue to use every tool available to address the crisis at the U.S. Southwest border, the Department still maintains that Congress should act on durable, permanent immigration solutions.

