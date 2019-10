MEDIA RELEASE

Kona Community Policing invites you to join them for “Coffee with a Cop” at the Honokohau Starbucks, 74-5035 Queen Kaahumanu Highway, from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Stop by and get to know your local officers over a cup of coffee, and discuss topics of mutual interest and concern.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket