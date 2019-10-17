UPDATED MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: PUAKŌ BEACH DRIVE, SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for October 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Repairs have been completed to the water main break on Puakō Beach Drive restoring water service to customers.

For information, please call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.

MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: PUAKŌ BEACH DRIVE, SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Customers along Puakō Beach Drive may experience no water service while DWS crews repair a water main break on the Kona side of the Ascension Mission Catholic Church. Repairs are estimated to be completed within 6 to 8 hours.

A DWS water tanker will be stationed near the Puakō General Store for the public’s use.

For information, please call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

