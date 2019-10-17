UPDATED MEDIA RELEASE
AFFECTED AREA: PUAKŌ BEACH DRIVE, SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I
This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for October 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Repairs have been completed to the water main break on Puakō Beach Drive restoring water service to customers.
For information, please call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.
MEDIA RELEASE
AFFECTED AREA: PUAKŌ BEACH DRIVE, SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I
This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Customers along Puakō Beach Drive may experience no water service while DWS crews repair a water main break on the Kona side of the Ascension Mission Catholic Church. Repairs are estimated to be completed within 6 to 8 hours.
A DWS water tanker will be stationed near the Puakō General Store for the public’s use.
For information, please call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.
