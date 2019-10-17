MEDIA RELEASE

Surveillance Image 3

Surveillance Image 2

Surveillance Image 1

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects responsible for a burglary that occurred at a residence on Papa Bay Drive in Captain Cook, South Kona.

On (October 05), between 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., an unidentified male subject was observed on a security camera walking up the driveway towards the residence. There was forced entry into the residence via a sliding window. The suspect then was then seen walking back down the driveway towards a light-colored sedan with an unknown type of building material in his hand that came from the residence.

A second incident at the same residence was recorded on (October 14) between 10:10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., which depicts an unknown male subject walking up the driveway towards the residence.

Moments later the camera captures the male suspect walking down the driveway towards a dark colored Ford Explorer-type vehicle with an item that came from within the residence.

The tentatively estimated value of stolen items is $350.00.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects is urged to contact Officer Aaron Yamanaka of the Hawaiʻi Police Department at the Kailua-Kona Police Station at (808) 326-4646 ext. 259 or on the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

