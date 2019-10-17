MEDIA RELEASE

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) which began on August 15, 2019.

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering last Thursday (October 10, 2019) to date have resulted in the issuance of an additional 401 traffic citations and two suspects arrested for six offenses. The 401 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (212)

Excessive Speeding (1)

Seatbelt (13)

Child Restraint (2)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (8)

Tint (11)

No Driver’s License (11)

No Insurance (14)

Unsafe vehicle (15)

Other moving violation (16)

No License plate (10)

Regulatory (88)

Parking (0)

The six arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

Driving with a Revoked License (1)

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (1)

Probation Revocation warrants (3)

The combined total of the 9-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 5033 citations issued and 48 persons arrested for 80 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.

