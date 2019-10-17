UPDATED MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police report that Jostin Santana, who was reported as wanted, has been arrested in Waikoloa without incident on (October 17).

Police would like to thank members of the public for their continued assistance.

MEDIA RELEASE

Jostin Santana

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is requesting assistance in locating Jostin Santana, a 31-year-old male known to frequent the Kona area. He is wanted on numerous outstanding bench warrants.

Santana is described as being 5-feet-11-inches, and 190 pounds with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Marco K. Segobia of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 936-6082

