The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Kona Community Aquatic Center (KCAC) will reopen on October 22, 2019. The pool wasclosed due to equipment failure in the pool’s filter system.

KCAC will be open seven days a week and will operate on the following schedule:

​Mon – Fri:​Session 1: 6:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

​​​Session 2: 2:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

​Sat – Sun:​Session 1: 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

​​​Session 2: 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience the closure caused and thanks Aquatics Solutions Hawai‘i and Department staff who worked diligently to complete repairs and upgrades to the pool.

For more information, please call Recreation Specialist Alejandra Flores-Morikami at 961-8694.

