MEDIA RELEASE

Lucy Castro

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for help in locating a 44-year-old Volcano woman who is reported missing.

Lucy Castro was last seen leaving a Tiki Lane address in Ocean View at 1:00 a.m. on (October 7).

She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches, 137 pounds with brown eyes and long, wavy, black hair. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Clarence Acob at (808) 26-4646 ext.276 or email at Clarence.Acob@hawaiicounty.gov.

