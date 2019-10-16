MEDIA RELEASE

A 69-year-old man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a home accident on Tuesday (October 8) at his residence in Kalopa Mauka.

The victim was identified as Michael Shinsky, of a Honokaa address.

Responding to a 4:25 p.m. report of a home accident, police and fire personnel determined that the victim was operating a heavy-duty farm tractor with a rear lawnmower attachment on his property when it overturned on an embankment, causing Shinsky to be ejected and pinned underneath.

Shinsky was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday (October 15) and determined that Shinsky died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

