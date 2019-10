MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaii Department of Parks and Recreation has closed Spencer Beach Park in North Kohala as of Tuesday (Oct 15). The closure is necessary to protect individuals from swarming bees after a large Keawe tree collapsed in the park.

Due to the closure, the following advisories are in effect:

The park is closed to all day-use activity

Camping permits are cancelled until further notice

The public will be informed of a changes that may affect their safety.

