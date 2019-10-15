MEDIA RELEASE



During the week of October 7, 2019, through October 13, 2019, Hawai`i Island Police arrested nineteen (19) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 875 DUI arrests compared with 878 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 3 233 Puna 4 147 Ka’u 1 17 Kona 7 380 South Kohala 3 79 North Kohala 1 5 Island Total 19 875

There have been 750 major accidents so far this year compared with 961 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22 percent.

To date, there were 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities (One fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona, which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on 07/02/2019. One fatal crash that occurred on 06/15/19, in the District of Puna, which resulted in one fatality, was reclassified; the victim died of natural causes.), compared with 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 25 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 34.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 40 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

